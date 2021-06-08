American International Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

