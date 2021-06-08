American International Group Inc. Sells 442 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,301,896 shares of company stock worth $80,812,657 and have sold 717,782 shares worth $43,728,089. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.