American International Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $306.12 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

