American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

NYSE RL opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

