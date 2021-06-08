Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -789.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

