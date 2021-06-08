Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 0.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

AMP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.88. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -601.94 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.