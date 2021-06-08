AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,180 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of AME opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

