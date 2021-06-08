ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.65

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $5.05. ANA shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 3,791 shares trading hands.
ALNPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
