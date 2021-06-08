Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report sales of $266.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.87 million to $288.28 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $804.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

