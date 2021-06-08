Analysts Expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.42 Million

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce $533.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.83 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $230,587. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

