Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to post sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.20 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $597.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,418 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

