Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.59. LKQ reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Strs Ohio increased its position in LKQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LKQ by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in LKQ by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 347,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 98,572 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. 1,723,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,502. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

