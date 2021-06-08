Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.57 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.63. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,516.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.