Analysts Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 5,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.50. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.22.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

