Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Target Price at $101.29

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $840,387. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.