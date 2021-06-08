Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $256.31

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $245.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.06. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

