Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $374.25

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $374.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,224. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,976,731.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,463 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

