Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $76.40

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $78.99.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.
