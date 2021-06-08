Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Target Price at $76.40

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

