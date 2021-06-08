Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $403.36

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,641 shares of company stock valued at $71,121,680. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,956,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $341.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,972. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $202.93 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

