Analyzing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.02 billion 9.90 -$61.37 million ($1.37) -90.45 Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -4.00% -18.54% -6.39% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pegasystems and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 12 0 2.92 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $151.23, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Versus Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

