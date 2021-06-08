Analyzing Transphorm (TGAN) and The Competition

Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Transphorm to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Transphorm alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transphorm and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm Competitors 2105 8306 15443 643 2.55

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.91%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million -$17.91 million -8.45 Transphorm Competitors $3.36 billion $591.85 million 18.31

Transphorm’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Transphorm Competitors -23.34% 1.81% 0.86%

Summary

Transphorm competitors beat Transphorm on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.