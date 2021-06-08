Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

