Anchor Protocol Price Tops $2.67 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00008148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $186.42 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,810,439 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

