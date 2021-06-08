Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

ANGI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,136. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,448.00 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter worth $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 463.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Angi by 31.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

