Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.06. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

