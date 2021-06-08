ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.57 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.68 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

