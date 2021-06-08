Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.58.

Shares of ANTM opened at $389.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

