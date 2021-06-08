Apartment Income REIT Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIRC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

AIRC opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.