Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $10,153,678.05 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,638,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

NYSE APO opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.84. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

