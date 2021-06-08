Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 11.1% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

