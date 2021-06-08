AppLovin (NYSE:APP) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Head to Head Survey

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AppLovin and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 26.11% 23.54% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 19.41 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Alphabet $182.53 billion 8.82 $40.27 billion $58.61 40.99

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AppLovin and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92 Alphabet 0 2 42 0 2.95

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.05%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $2,510.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than AppLovin.

Summary

Alphabet beats AppLovin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

