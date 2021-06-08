Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aramark were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

