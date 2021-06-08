Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

