ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 9.3% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $112.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

