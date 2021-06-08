Aspiriant LLC Buys 2,546 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 131,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

