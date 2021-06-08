Aspiriant LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,568 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 579,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $303.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

