Aspiriant LLC Has $523,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.1% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18.

