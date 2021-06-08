Aspiriant LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,048,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

