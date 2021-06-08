Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires 388 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.11. 120,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

