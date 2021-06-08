Asset Planning Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,363. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $138.12 and a 52-week high of $227.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01.

