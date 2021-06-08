Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $9.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.4% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $234.48. 15,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

