Asset Planning Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.10. 103,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $104.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

