Associated Banc Corp Sells 743,092 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 74.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 743,092 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 60,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 90,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,021.8% during the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 4,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 736,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $654,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.