Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.98 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

