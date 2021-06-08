Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

