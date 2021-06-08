Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

