Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 62,564 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.