Atria Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after buying an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,404,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $104.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

