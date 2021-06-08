Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

RIO opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.86.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

