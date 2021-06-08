Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $184.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $115.15 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

